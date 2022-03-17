Zacks: Analysts Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.