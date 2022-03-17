Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genprex.
Genprex stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 292,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,199. Genprex has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.85.
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
