Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genprex.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 292,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,199. Genprex has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genprex by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Genprex by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genprex (GNPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.