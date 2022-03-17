Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 234.88% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

SDC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $959.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.14.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,388 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

