Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.
WVE stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.57. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $10.91.
In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.