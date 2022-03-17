Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. Weibo reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.18. 41,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,929. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. Weibo has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

