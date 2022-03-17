Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) to post $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

