Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.99. Cummins reported earnings of $4.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $18.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.82.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $206.22. 8,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $274.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.