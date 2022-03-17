Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.17). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDYA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 11,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.