Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.17). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDYA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 11,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.