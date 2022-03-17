Zacks: Brokerages Expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Portillos.
Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PTLO stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24. Portillos has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $57.73.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
