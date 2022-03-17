Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

SMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 344.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 381,522 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth about $2,734,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMED stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 103,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,144. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

