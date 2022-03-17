Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Announce -$1.18 EPS

Analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) to post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,231. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $792,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

