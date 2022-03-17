Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Hold

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $492.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.49.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

