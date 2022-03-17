Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Sell

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HRGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.68) to GBX 1,530 ($19.90) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.12) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.25) to GBX 1,224 ($15.92) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,166.17.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.