Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.62.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $445.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.23.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 135,282 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 55,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram (Get Rating)

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.