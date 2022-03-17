Zacks Investment Research Increases Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target to $45.75

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Zacks Investment Research to $45.75 in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.19.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.63. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $350,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,129. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Andersons by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

