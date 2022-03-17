Zacks Investment Research Lowers boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Hold

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHOOY. HSBC cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.59) to GBX 111 ($1.44) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

BHOOY stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

