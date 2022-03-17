Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Sell

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of HBIO opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $249.76 million, a PE ratio of -612.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

