Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,082,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

