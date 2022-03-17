Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) to Hold

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “
CRDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.