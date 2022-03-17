Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to “Buy”

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $77.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Orphazyme A/S by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at $139,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orphazyme A/S (Get Rating)

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orphazyme A/S (ORPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.