Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to “Buy”

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “
Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $77.77.
About Orphazyme A/S (Get Rating)
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.
