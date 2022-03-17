Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $684,698. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 586,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
