Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. Zedge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Zedge stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Zedge has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Zedge from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday.
About Zedge (Get Rating)
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
