Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. Zedge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Zedge has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Zedge from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zedge by 936.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zedge by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

