ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Up 10.9% This Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $597,326.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.83 or 0.06896486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,746.35 or 1.00079599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041123 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 118,993,855 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.