Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of ZS traded up $10.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.02. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.66.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zscaler by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

