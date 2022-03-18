-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.26. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QuickLogic by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

