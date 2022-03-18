$0.08 EPS Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 50.90%.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Shares of BDSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 26,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $578.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.56. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,095,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

