$0.08 EPS Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.13. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

FLMN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 722,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.53. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

