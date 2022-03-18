-$0.18 EPS Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iQIYI.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,311,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

