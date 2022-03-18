$0.25 EPS Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. 98,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.