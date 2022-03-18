$0.30 EPS Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.37. Kelly Services reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $858.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 76.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.