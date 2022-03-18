-$0.59 EPS Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.86). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -9.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 103,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

