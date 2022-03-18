$0.98 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.84. 19,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.98 and its 200-day moving average is $165.87.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.