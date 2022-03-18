$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MBIN stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $28.16. 538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,174. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

