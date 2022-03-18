$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MBIN stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $28.16. 538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,174. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.