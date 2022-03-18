$1.11 EPS Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

NGVT traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $63.76. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

