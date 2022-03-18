-$1.13 EPS Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad posted earnings of ($1.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.11) EPS.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Viad stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 109,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. Viad has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster purchased 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Viad by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Viad by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Viad by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Viad by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

