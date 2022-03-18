$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $919.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

HUBG stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,106. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after buying an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

