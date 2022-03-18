$1.66 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 9,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,659. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $353,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

