1,000 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 177.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3,110.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.59%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

