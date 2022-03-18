11,135 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 863,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,552,796. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

