$114.25 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will report $114.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $114.50 million. International Money Express reported sales of $94.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $541.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $541.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $622.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

IMXI stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 346,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

