125 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.09 and a 200-day moving average of $208.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

