$128.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $128.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.40 million and the lowest is $127.10 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $127.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $535.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $562.50 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $565.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

