$13.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $13.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.26 to $17.26. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings per share of $14.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $79.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $76.70 to $82.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $97.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $90.29 to $105.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.

In other news, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $736.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $641.30 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $789.03 and a 200 day moving average of $824.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

