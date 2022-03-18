1,390 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $371.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

