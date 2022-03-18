$142.30 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will post $142.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.40 million and the lowest is $140.20 million. Renasant posted sales of $190.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $593.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $601.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $636.08 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $652.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. 471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Renasant has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

