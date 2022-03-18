1,500 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,979,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $38.63 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 772.75 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

