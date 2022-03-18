19,325 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Separately, Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000.

DFCF opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

