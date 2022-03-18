21,618 Shares in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,515,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,469,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TCRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Tscan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

About Tscan Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.