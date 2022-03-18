231,089 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $480.20 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,362 shares of company stock worth $12,420,260. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

