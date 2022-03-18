26,424 Shares in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MIR stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57. Mirion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

